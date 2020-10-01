Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Forty-seven fresh cases of COVID-19, including eight prison inmates, were reported here taking the number of active patients to 900 in the district on Thursday, officials said.

With eight prisoners testing positive for the virus, a total of 649 cases have been detected so far inside jails in the district.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K’s Kupwara District, Resorts to Heavy Shelling; Indian Army Gives Befitting Reply.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 2,047 sample results have been received of which 47 tested positive while 51 patients recovered.

As many as 3,867 people have recovered from the virus in the district till now.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Here Are 11 Interesting Facts to Know About Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Father of The Nation On His 151st Birth Anniversary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)