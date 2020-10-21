New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The national capital recorded 47 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 6,128, while 3,686 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.4 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected following the 59,064 tests conducted the previous day.

On October 10 and on September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city which is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16 when Delhi saw 58 fatalities.

The tally of active cases on Wednesday rose to 24,217 from 23,922 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,40,436, the bulletin added.

