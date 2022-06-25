Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 25 (PTI) A 47-year-old teacher succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly attacked by unidentified people when he was en route to his paternal house on a motorcycle here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

They said "five to seven people" have been booked for murder and the exact cause of the teacher's death will be ascertained only after they receive the post-mortem report.

Police identified the deceased as Rajendra Meena, resident of Bislai village under Budhadeet police station here. He was posted as a teacher in a government upper primary school in the same area.

Meena was riding to his father's house in Sultanpur town from his house in Basali village at around 3 am when five to seven unidentified assailants stopped him near a temple. They attacked him with sticks and sharp weapons and fled away, Circle Inspector Rameshwar Prasad Meena said.

Meena sustained injuries but managed to call his father, who along with the other family members rushed to the spot.

Meena refused to go to the hospital claiming he did not sustain severe injuries and was hence taken home.

However, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

There were no visible injuries on his body but some internal injury might have led to his death. However, the actual cause of his death would be clear only after receiving his post-mortem report, the circle inspector said.

According to the official, the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained as Meena reportedly did not have enmity with anyone nor was he involved in any financial conflict.

