India News | 470 New Coronavirus Cases in Gujarat, 33 Deaths

Ahmedabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Gujarat reported 470 new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, 331 of them in Ahmedabad, taking the number of cases in the state to 21,044, the health department said.

With 33 COVID-19 patients dying on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 1,313, it said.

Ahmedabad district reported 331 new cases while Surat and Vadodara reported 62 and 32 new cases, respectively.

The total number of cases in Ahmedabad is now 14,962, while that in Surat and Vadodara is 2,207 and 1,360.

On the other hand, 409 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recovered patients to 14,373.

Of 33 COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, 27 occurred in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Mehsana, Aravalli, Amreli and Panchmahal.

There are now 5,358 active cases in the state. 64 patients are on ventilator, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,044, new cases 470, deaths 1,313, discharged 14,373, active cases 5,358 and people tested so far 2,61,587.

