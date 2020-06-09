India News | 470 New COVID-19 Cases Take Gujarat Tally to 21,044; 33 Die

Ahmedabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Gujarat reported 470 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 21,044 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 1,313, the state health department said.

With 33 more COVID-19 patients dying, the toll in the state rose to 1,313, it said.

The state also reported recovery of 409 more patients, taking the number of discharged people to 14,373, the department said.

Gujarat now has 5,358 active cases, out of which 64 patients are on ventilator, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,044, new cases 470, deaths 1,313, discharged 14,373, active cases 5,358, people tested so far 2,61,587.

