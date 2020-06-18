India News | 472 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Pune City; 6 More Die

Pune, Jun 18 (PTI) Pune city reported 472 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 11,115 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll increased to 487 with 6 more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus infection during the same period, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,877 COVID19 Cases, Overall Tally Nears 50,000-Mark: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

As many as 193 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, the official said.

Pune is the second worst-hit due to coronavirus after Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Health Minister's Condition Improves Day After Testing Positive For Coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)