Raipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,17,329 on Sunday as 475 people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities took the toll to 3,890, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,09,433 after one person was discharged from a hospital, while 128 others completed their home isolation period during the day.

There are 4,006 active cases in the state now, he said.

"Raipur district reported 133 new cases, taking its total count to 57,141, including 817 deaths. Durg district saw 135 new cases and Bilaspur 69, among other districts," he said.

With the testing of 24,784 samples on Sunday, the total test count in the state went up to 51,77,766.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,17,329, new cases 475, deaths 3,890, recovered 3,09,433, active cases 4,006, tests on Sunday 24,784, total tests so far 51,77,766.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)