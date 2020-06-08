India News | 477 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Gujarat; 31 More Patients Die

Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 20,574 on Monday after the addition of 477 new infections, while 31 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,280, the state health department said.

Also, 321 more patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 13,964, it said.

The state has tested 2,56,289 samples so far, while 2,10,438 persons have been quarantined, including 2,03,626 who are under home isolation, the department said.

There are 5,330 active cases in Gujarat, where 59 patients are on ventilator currently,it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,574, new cases 477, deaths 1,280, discharged 13,964, active cases 5,330, people tested so far 2,56,289.

