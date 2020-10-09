Panaji, Oct 9 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 case count went up to 37,591 on Friday with the addition of 489 cases, an official said.

As seven patients succumbed to the infection, the number of fatalities rose to 491, he said.

As many as 415 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. This took the state's recovery count to 32,317, the official said.

A total of 1,843samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,591, new cases 489, death toll 491, recovered 32,317, active cases 4,783, samples tested so far 2,69,205.

