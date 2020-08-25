Itanagar, Aug 25 (PTI) At least 49 more people, including 19 security personnel and a health worker, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's tally to 3,312, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from the Capital Complex region, 12 from West Kameng, nine from Tawang, three each from East Siang, Lower Siang and Papumpare districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Two fresh cases each were detected in East Kameng, Changlang and Tirap districts and one each in Pakke Kessang, Lohit, Leparada, Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi, he said.

Barring five, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, Jampa said.

"Nineteen paramilitary personnel - six in West Siang, four in Tawang, three in Lower Siang, two each in East Siang and Tirap and one each in Lohit and Leparada districts - are among the new patients," he said.

A health worker in East Kameng district was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, he said, adding that 130 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 880 active cases, while 2,427 people have recovered from the disease and five died.

The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 73.27 per cent, Jampa said, adding that 1,645 people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of this month, he said.

A total of 1,841 people, including 718 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection in the state since August 1, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,46,012 samples for the infection, he added.

