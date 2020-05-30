India News | 49 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally Reaches 8,414

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 30 (ANI): One death and 49 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan till 10:30 a.m. today, as per information provided by the state Health Department.

According to the Health Department, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 8,414, including 185 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

