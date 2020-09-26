Aizawl, Sep 26 (PTI) At least 49 people, including 42 security personnel, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the state's COVID-19 caseload to 1,835, an official said on Saturday.

Of the 42 security personnel, 27 are Assam Rifles personnel posted in Aizawl and 15 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans stationed in Aizawl and Serchhip districts, the official said.

Also Read | CBI Books 4 Former CBSE Officers in Illegal Recruitment Scam.

Five state residents and two outsiders - a worker of Border Road Organisation (BRO) and manual worker or master- craftsmen working under Assam Rifles in Aizawl, have also tested positive for the virus, he said.

Thirty-eight new cases were reported from Aizawl district, eight from Serchhip district, two from Lawngtlai district and one case was reported from Lunglei district in the southern part of the state.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Count Crosses 59 Lakh, Over 85,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

All the patients are asymptomatic, he said.

Mizoram now has 546 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,289 people have recovered from the virus, according to the state health department.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state on Friday was 70.27 per cent, it said.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID-19 fatality so far.

A total of 70,483 samples have been tested till Friday evening, of which 2.61 per cent tested positive for COVID-19, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)