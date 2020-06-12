India News | 49 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jharkhand, Tally Rises to 1,656

Ranchi, Jun 12 (PTI) Jharkhand reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, according to a government bulletin.

Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, it stated, adding that the total caseload include 1,354 migrant workers who returned from various stated.

So far, eight persons -- three in Ranchi, two in Bokaro, one each in Giridih, Koderma and Simdega -- have died of the disease.

With 194 active cases Simdega district heads the tally followed by East Singhbhum with 175 cases and Ramgarh 88, the bulletin stated.

Till date, 1,03,923 swab samples were collected and 1,00,436 tests completed, it said.

The recovery rate in the state is 41.36 per cent compared to the country's 49.47 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the mortality rate in Jharkhand is 0.48 per cent against the country's 2.86 per cent.

