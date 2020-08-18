Dehradun, Aug 18 (PTI) The novel coronavirus tally rose to 12,961 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday with 497 more people testing positive, while six more deaths took the toll to 164, the Health Department said.

There are 4,024 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 8,724 people have recovered so far. All the six new fatalities were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, according to a health bulletin.

Also Read | Kerala: 103-Year-Old Man From Ernakulam District Recovers From Coronavirus; State Health Minister Shailaja Lauds Health Workers.

Udham Singh Nagar district reported the highest number of 105 COVID-19 cases, followed by 99 in Dehradun, 98 in Nainital and 68 in Haridwar districts, it said.

Forty-two more people contracted the infection in Tehri Garhwal, 39 in Pauri Garhwal, 22 in Champawat and 10 in Bageshwar district. Uttarkashi registered eight cases and Almora four, while there was a case each in Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh, the bulletin said. PTI

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Killed After Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Godown in Jaipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)