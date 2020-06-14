India News | 499 New COVID-19 Cases in UP, Active Tally at 4,948

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 499 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 4,948, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary, on Sunday.

Prasad said that the state's recovery rate is over 60 per cent and 8,268 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

"499 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 4,948. A total of 8,268 people (60.72 per cent) have recovered while 399 others lost their lives due to the disease," Prasad said while addressing a press conference here.

Prasad said that a total of 15,762 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

"The target of testing samples in a day has been increased to 20,000 by June 30. So far, 4,56,213 samples have been tested in the state," he said.

Prasad said the rules regarding sealing a multi-storeyed building if any COVID-19 case found there have been amended.

"Earlier, if a COVID-19 case was reported in a multi-storeyed building, it was sealed for 21 days, but now it has been amended and if a case found in a multi-storeyed building then that building will be sealed for only 14 days," he said. (ANI)

