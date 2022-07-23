Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) 4POINT2 Technologies, a technology enabler specialising in augmented reality on Saturday said it inaugurated its new facility in the city, marking its foray in the region, according to a company official.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company was creating an opportunity to recruit over 100 people in the next three months with the setting up of a new office in Chennai, 4POINT2 Technologies managing director K Shivakumar said.

"We are impressed with the entrepreneurial talent pool in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu. Through our channel partners, we are creating an employment opportunity for 100 plus people in the next three months and through corporate 1,000 plus people within one year," he was quoted as saying in a company statement.

"Our technology provides unique, cutting edge experiential marketing solutions and services to organisations across sectors. We are planning to launch 4.0 Experience Centres across Tamil Nadu..," he said.

According to him, the global spend on augmented reality was expected to reach USD 72.8 billion from the current USD 12 billion. Minister for Tourism M Mathiventhan formally inaugurated the company's Chennai office, the release said.

