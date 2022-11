New Delhi/Dehradun, November 12: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some other northern states Saturday night as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, officials said.

The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country. This is the third earthquake to hit Nepal in a week. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors Felt in National Capital and Other Northern States.

An IMD official said the quake originated in Nepal at a depth of 10 km with Latitude 29.28 N and Longitude 81.20 E. In Uttarakhand, the tremors were felt in places including Pithoragarh, Munsiyari and Gangolihat. Earthquake in Nepal: Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR As Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Himalayan Country.

"The origin of the earthquake was 10 km deep and 3 km from Silanga town of Nepal. The affected countries are India, China and Nepal," Pithoragarh Disaster Management Officer BS Mahar told PTI. There was no immediate report of any damage. Further details are awaited.

