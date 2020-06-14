Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:30 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat at 8:13 pm on Sunday, with the epicentre 122 kilometres north-west of Rajkot, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm today," NCS said.

Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts, soon after the tremors were felt in the state,

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts following the tremors in the state and got information about the situation there," Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement