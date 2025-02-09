Imphal, Feb 9 (PTI) Around five acre of illicit poppy cultivation was destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Sunday.

Security forces along with forest department personnel destroyed the illicit poppy cultivation at G Monglian village hill range in the district on Saturday, they said.

"During the destruction, approximately 5 acre of illicit poppy plants which could yield about 25 kg of illicit opium were destroyed and ten Poppy pods were seized as evidence," the police added.

