Medak (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Five persons were arrested for allegedly tying two electricity department officials to a pole after the officials visited the village to collect payment of electricity bills.

"We received information that two electricity officials were detained who went to the collect bills under the Alladurgam Police Station limits, We immediately reached the spot and released the officials," Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Murthy, Medak told ANI here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update | Covaxin Trial Phase 1 to Begin From Monday, Ethics Committee Grants Approval: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Murthy said "We spoke to the villagers there, the electricity officials lodged a complaint and based on that an FIR registered against five members under section 353, 342 and 188 under the Indian Penal Code. Five accused have been arrested." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)