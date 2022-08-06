Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Saturday said it has arrested five people, accused of killing two women, from Rajasthan after a brief exchange of fire.

They had killed the two women in Hansi and also looted a car, jewellery and cash on August 4.

Also Read | Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted in 2013 at Age of Seven Reunited With Family After 9 Years.

Working on the intelligence and other inputs, police arrested the accused after a brief exchange of fire from Neemrana, Rajasthan, said an official spokesperson of the Haryana Police.

After the police team surrounded the accused, it asked them to surrender but they started firing at them.

Also Read | Karnataka Rains: Three buildings cave in, CM Basavaraj Bommai to hold meeting with DCs of affected districts.

In retaliation, one of the accused got injured, said the spokesperson.

Police also recovered six illegal weapons and cartridges from them.

The accused were identified as Monu, alias Romeo, Sachin, Amarjeet, Rinku, all residents of Hansi; and Gajju, a resident of Neemrana in Rajasthan, said police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)