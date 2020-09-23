Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Sep 22 (PTI) A Hazaribagh court on Tuesday sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for the killing of gangster Sushil Srivastava and his two aides here in 2015.

The 6th Additional District and Sessions Judge Hazaribag, Amit Shekhar, convicted all the five accused in the case.

The two main accused, Vikas Tiwari and Santosh Pandey, were also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 each.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on three others - Vishal Kumar Singh, Rahul Pandey and Dilip Sao.

Srivastava and his two aides were shot dead on June 2, 2015, when they were coming out of the Hazaribagh district court where they had been brought to attend court hearings.

