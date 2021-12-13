Jodhpur, Dec 13 (PTI) A five-day National Dramatics Workshop was inaugurated in Jodhpur on Monday as first of its kind in the state.

The workshop is being held jointly by the Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy, Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Academy, and the Arts & Cultural department.

In its inaugural address, Art and Culture minister BD Kalla said dramatics were invaluable treasure of Indian culture, created about 2500 years ago in Sanskrit.

“This treasure needed not only to be preserved but promoted further”, Kalla said.

Film actor Raghuveer Yadav, Sanskrit and drama scholar Radha Vallabh Tripathi and many other scholars and exponents from different parts of the country will be participating in the workshop.

