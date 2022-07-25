New Delhi [India], July 25(ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that there has been no meaningful discussion in the House since the Monsoon session began on July 18 and said that 5 days of parliament were wasted.

"The government has not yet called the Opposition for talks, it is clear that the government is not ready for discussion in the House. 5 days of Monsoon session of Parliament have been wasted," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.

Kharge also highlighted that the country is facing a great loss due to a lack of discussion on important issues in the House.

"Those who believe in democracy have been shocked. It is the responsibility of the government to run the House. The government should make every effort to run the house..but, the government has not called a single meeting to solve the problem till date," he added.

He also suggested the adoption of a mutual approach by both the Houses and said," Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha should take a decision together and start the discussion after finding a solution, but the government is insisting that there will be no discussion under 267."

Earlier on Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:30 pm on Friday amid ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials while Lok Sabha was been adjourned till 2 pm.

The Session of Upper House was adjourned after the Question Hour.

Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun.

Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President's office is slated to take place in this session. The Presidential polls were held on July 18 after which NDA's Draupadi Murmu was sworn in as the new President of India while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term came to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10. (ANI)

