New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Five people have died, and 16 sustained injuries in the Burari building collapse incident, where a four-storey building collapsed around 6:30 PM in Kaushik Enclave, Rohit Bharti, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Burari Hospital, said on Wednesday.

"Of the 21 patients, five died and 16 were injured," Bharti told ANI.

Also Read | Bengaluru Beer Shortage: Locals Brace for Scarcity of Their Favourite Beverage and Subsequent Price Hike.

According to CMO Bharti, the hospital received a total of 21 patients in connection with the Burari building collapse in two batches. Seven patients were admitted on Tuesday, and 14 patients were admitted on the day of the incident, Monday.

On Tuesday, three persons were brought dead to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, Mohammad Sarfaraz, and Mohammad Kadir.

Also Read | Shafa Ur Rehman Granted Custody Parole: Court Grants 5 Days Custody Parole to Delhi Riots Accused for Assembly Election Campaign.

"Of the seven patients received yesterday, three of them were brought dead - Anil Kumar, Mohammad Sarfaraz, Mohammad Kadir," Bharti said.

Meanwhile, the CMO informed that two persons were brought dead to the hospital on Monday.

"We have received 21 patients overall in 2 batches. We received seven patients yesterday and 14 patients (were received) the day before yesterday. Of the 14 patients, two of them were brought dead, including a 6-year-old and a 16-year-old girl. Of the 14 patients, we referred five of them to the Trauma Centre due to serious complications," Bharti said.

In a turn of events, a family of four was rescued two days after the Burari building collapse incident. The family had been trapped under the debris since Monday evening and was rescued at around 3:00 AM on Wednesday.

CMO Bharti said that the family, which included two children, was stuck under the collapsed building for 32 hours and received only minor injuries.

"A family with two kids were stuck under the collapsed building for 32 hours and they survived with minor injuries. All the facilities are being provided under the supervision of our Medical director," he added.

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 PM in Kaushik Enclave, Burari, on Monday. Police said they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 PM.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi earlier assured the public that all possible help would be extended to the affected people and ordered the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations for those feared trapped.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and arrested the builder, Yogendra Bhati.

On Tuesday, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha from Burari said that an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families of the minors who died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)