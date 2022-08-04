Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Five people died here when a pickup van in which they were travelling overturned and collided with a tree, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place late Wednesday night near Belhsa village under the Bakhira Circle area, Circle Officer (CO) Anshuman Mishra said.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Haryana Jail Inmates Making 25,000 National Flags Ahead of 75th Independence Day.

A woman died on the spot and 16 people were injured, he said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, where four more people died on Thursday, the CO said.

Also Read | CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Invites Investors As Madhya Pradesh Signs MoU for First Phase of Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project.

The deceased were identified as Luxmina (17), Anil (22), Ram Khushi (46), Matura Devi (77) and Ravi Kumar (11).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)