Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Five died and four sustained injuries in a road accident on Tuesday in Duvvuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

The incident took place when a group of daily labourers took a vehicle to reach their workplace. The vehicle was about to start when a milk van coming from behind, hit the vehicle. Four labourers died on the spot and one died while undergoing medical treatment at Nellore Government Hospital.

The deceased were identified as K Babu, 55, T Ramanaiah 60, K Malakondaiah, 50, G Sinaiah 50 and M Sinaiah. Sangam sub-inspector K Srikanth informed. Three more labourers and the milk van driver also sustained injuries and were shifted to Nellore for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy who is from Nellore district Mekapati Goutham Reddy assured full support to the bereaved families. He ordered the concerned officials to arrange required medicare for the injured labour workers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)