Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Five people including three children and a woman died due to electrocution in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

"Five people including three children and a woman died due to electrocution in Ghaziabad today. Two of them belong to a single family. They touched a pole that had a running electric current at a shop," said Ghaziabad ADM (City) Shailendra Kumar.

"After getting information about the incident, the police and administration immediately reached the spot. All were shifted to the hospital where the doctor declared four people brought dead and another died later," Singh added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

