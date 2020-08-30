Aizawl, Aug 30 (PTI) Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 1,008 on Sunday, a health official said.

Mamit and Kolasib districts reported two cases each, while Aizawl registered one fresh infection, he said, adding four new patients have travel history.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 419, the official said.

Five more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 589, he said.

Aizawl district has so far reported the highest number of cases at 590, followed by Kolasib (171), Lunglei (119) and Siaha (27), the official said.

A total of 1,499 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, a statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department said.

