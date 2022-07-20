Shamli (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to five people for killing two farmers.

District Judge C Prakash awarded life imprisonment to Dharmendra, Sanjeev, Asjad, Kaiser and Vikram for killing Ikram and Anwar and looting Rs 60,000 when they were returning after selling their crops.

Also Read | NSE Phone Tapping Case: ED Gets 9-day Remand of Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The incident had taken place in Jhinghana area of Shamli district on April 21, 2009, government counsel Rajiv Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)