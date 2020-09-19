Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) Five people were arrested on Saturday in Dombivali in Thane district for allegedly killing a man on the intervening night of September 17-18, a police official said.

The victim had been abused over phone by one of the accused and when the former went to confront him, an altercation ensued leading to murder, he said.

Also Read | Reema Kagti Believes Anti-Marital Rape Laws Are the Need of the Hour in Pakistan.

"The victim is Shivaji Khandagale (25) while the arrested accused are Mahesh Gunjal, Jayesh Julve, Appa Sugal, Nikhil Mane and Ashish Walmiki," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)