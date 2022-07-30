Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) Five people, including a boy, were held for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Saturday.

The body of the girl, who was a student of class 9, was found at a paddy field in rural Ranchi's Lapung police station area on July 23, they said.

Also Read | TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1089 Draftsman And Other Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

"We have arrested five people, including one minor, in the case. The accused have confessed to the crime," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam said.

The girl was working in the paddy field with her sister. Her sister went home after finishing the day's work. The victim told her that she would leave after completing her job, the officer said.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee Jointly Purchased Land at Santiniketan in Birbhum District in 2012.

"The accused persons found her alone in the field. They raped her in turn. When the girl protested, they first strangled her to death and then they crushed her face with stones," he said.

The accused persons are residents of the same area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)