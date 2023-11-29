Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning following which 11 people were rescued, civic officials said.

Some people were injured, they said without specifying the exact number.

The incident took place at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near Golf Club in Chembur area.

A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of four to five two-storey structures, a civic official said.

Eleven people were rescued from the collapsed houses, the official said, adding that so far four persons have been admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.

Fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service and other agencies were mobilised.

