Madhubani (Bihar) [India], April 3 (ANI): Five people including a Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector were killed in a clash between two groups of a village in Mahmadpur area on March 29, police said.

However, one person sustained injuries in the firing incident in Bihar. The BSF officer was on leave for the Holi festival.

Bihar Police has arrested eight accused in the case.

"We have arrested eight people out of 10 to 12 accused. The motorcycle which was used in firing has also been recovered," said Satya Prakash Superintendent of Police, Madhubani.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

