New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Five people were injured after a fight broke out between two groups in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night, they said.

An argument took place between a man named Vipin and the security guard over opening the entrance gate of the society, police said.

The altercation escalated further when Mohd Yasin (38), whose house was near the entrance gate of the block, came out with some of his family members and assaulted Vipin, police said.

Vipin, who is a resident of the area and a contractual employee of the Delhi Transport Corporation, later returned to the spot with his relatives and both the groups clashed. During the scuffle, some of them received injuries, a senior police officer said.

Legal action has been initiated against both the parties, police said and denied any communal angle to the incident.

However, to avert any untoward incident, a meeting with the respectable citizens of the area and concerned 'Bhaichara' committee members has been held, police added.

