Five persons were injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd (Photo/ANI)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): As many as five persons were injured in an explosion at Hetero Drugs Ltd at Nakkapaalli in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, said police.

Nakkapalli Circle inspector Narayanaya Rao said, "Five people were injured of which 2 were severely injured. They were shifted to Visakhapatnam city for better treatment. The other three persons are being treated in the nearby hospital..."

However, the cause of the blast is yet to be known.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

