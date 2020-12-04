Sangareddy (Telangana), Dec 4 (PTI) Five people were killed and 10 others, including two policemen were injured in a road accident in Siddipet, 136 kms from here, on Friday, police said.

Three of the five died on the spot while the two others died later in a hospital after the car in which they were travelling hit a culvert, the police said.

After being alerted about the mishap, two policemen arrived and people nearby were trying to shift the three bodies from the vehicle, they said.

While the group was involved in removing the bodies from the car, a speeding van ploughed into the group, they said.

Ten people, including the two policemen, got injured and were hospitalised, they added.

