Ahmedabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Five persons were killed and two others injured after a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary dumper in Dholka town of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5 am when the SUV hit the dumper at the road side on a highway near the town, an official from Dholka police station said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar To Contest LS Polls, Says BJP Leader Pralhad Joshi.

The SUV was on way to Dahod from Botad district in Gujarat, the official said.

Five men were killed in the incident. A woman was among the two persons who received injuries and they were taken to a government hospital in Ahmedabad, he said.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Unrest: AISF MLA Naushad Siddique Arrested on Way To Trouble-Ridden Sandeshkhali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)