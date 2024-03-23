Jaipur, March 23: Five persons died and two others were in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Jaipur district's Bassi area on Saturday evening, official said. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said the fire broke after an explosion in the boiler of the factory. Rajasthan: Five Members of Family Burnt Alive in Jaipur After LPG Gas Leak Causes Fire in House.

Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Jaipur

#WATCH | Rajasthan | At least five people died, and two injured after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bassi, Jaipur. Nine fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited: DCP (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar pic.twitter.com/7Ifgv785A0 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Five people died on the spot while the two injured have been rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh government hospital for treatment, he said.

