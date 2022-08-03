Vaishali, Aug 3 (PTI) Five people were killed and seven others injured as a speeding truck crashed into a roadside eatery in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 1 pm near Bahuara crossing in Patepur police station area, they said.

Four people died on the spot, while eight injured were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Ramashankar Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Patepur.

Of the seven injured, the conditions of four people are critical and they have been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, he said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons and the victims, he added.

"The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot immediately after the accident. It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the eatery. The truck has been seized and the matter is being investigated," the officer said.

