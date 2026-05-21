India News | 5 Killed as Car Falls into 400m Gorge Near Nainital's Bhawali Bypass

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Five people died after a car plunged into a deep gorge near the Bhawali Bypass area of Nainital on Thursday, officials said.

DSP and CO Ravikant Semwal said police received information from the control room about the accident and rushed to the spot with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki India Announces Price Hike of Up to INR 30,000 Across Car Portfolio From June 2026.

While speaking to ANI, Semwal said, "Upon receiving this information, the police and the SDRF team launched a rescue operation. They found a vehicle that had fallen about 300 to 400 meters deep into a ditch."

The driver was from Lucknow, while the four passengers were from Khatima, he said.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of May 21, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"The vehicle and its driver are from Lucknow, but the passengers on board were from Khatima. When they were successfully rescued and rushed to the hospital, doctors unfortunately declared all of them dead," Semwal added.

The four family members have been identified as being 45, 59, 19, and 12 years old. The driver was initially unidentified.

"There were five occupants in the vehicle. While the driver was initially unidentified, the remaining four family members have been identified as being 45, 59, 19, and 12 years old," DSP stated.

According to the SDRF, the Disaster Control Room, Nainital, informed its Nainital post that a vehicle had met with an accident near Bhawali Bypass and fallen nearly 60 meters into a deep gorge.

An SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni reached the spot with rescue equipment.

The car was carrying five occupants and was completely damaged, with all passengers trapped inside in critical condition.

The SDRF team, with assistance from local police and residents, carried out a rescue operation in extremely difficult terrain and evacuated all the injured from the gorge to the hospital. However, doctors declared all five occupants dead upon arrival.

The rescue was conducted under extremely challenging conditions, the SDRF said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)