Alipurduar (WB), Oct 5 (PTI) Five persons were killed in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday as their SUV had a head-on collision with a bus coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Six people were travelling in the Xylo car from Alipurduar to Siliguri for medical treatment around 6 am when a state-run bus coming from the opposite direction collided with it on National Highway 31 near the Dudua Bridge in Falakata, they said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Over 80,000 Fake Accounts Were Created to Discredit Our Probe, Say Mumbai Police.

The impact of the accident was such that the car was thrown 30 metre away, following which it fell into a canal, police said.

Two persons were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, they said.

Also Read | Indian Army JCO Martyred in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

The bodies were later brought out of the canal by police and fire services personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)