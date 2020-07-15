Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A five-member committee appointed by District Collector Vinay Chand, to probe into Monday night's fire incident at a pharmaceutical company in the JN Pharma City at Parawada here, submitted its preliminary report on Tuesday evening.

The committee inspected the spot and submitted its report to the district collector. According to the report, one person identified as K Srinivas Rao, a 40-year-old chemist hailing from Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district died in the fire mishap at the unit of a pharma company named Ramky CETP solvents Private Limited.

Also Read | Vasundhara Raje Back in Picture Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis, To Attend Key BJP Meeting at 11 AM Today.

The factory management has announced 35 lakh compensation and the State government has also announced 15 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief fund, according to a press note of the district authorities.

The committee is comprised up of Factories' Joint Chief Inspector Shiva Shankar Reddy, Pollution Control Board's environmental engineer Subhan, K Kishore from DRDO, District Fire Officer BVS Ram Prakash, and District Industries Centre General Manager A. Ramalingeswara Raju. (ANI)

Also Read | Bengaluru Under 7-Day COVID-19 Lockdown: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines, See Full List of What is Allowed and Prohibited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)