Latehar (Jharkhand), Oct 12 (PTI) Five members of the banned Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested with arms from a jungle in Latehar district, a senior police officer said.

The arrests were made following a tip-off that they would be in the Guleria Tand jungle on Monday, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said.

Police have recovered a rifle, a country-made gun and 15 live cartridges, he said, adding, an SUV has also been impounded.

