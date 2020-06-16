Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 5 More COVID-19 Cases in Muzaffarnagar

Jun 16, 2020
Muzaffarnagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Five more people, including a doctor and a policeman, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 33 more COVID-19 patients recovered in the district, taking the total number recoveries in Muzaffarnagar to 115.

The number of active cases in district now stands at 79, the officials said.

Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J said the authorities received 112 results for COVID-19 tests, of which five were positive.

The five fresh cases, include a doctor, a policeman and one person who had returned from Noida, the district magistrate said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

