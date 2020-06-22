Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Five more people contracted coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the COVID-19 tally in the union territory to 411 on Monday, an official bulletin said.

Among the new cases, a 37-year-old man tested positive for the virus. He has a travel history to Delhi, it said.

Two residents of Khuda Alisher here were also diagnosed with the infection, according to the medical bulletin.

Six coronavirus patients, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, were discharged after they recovered from infection, it said.

A total of 322 persons have been recovered from the virus in the union territory so far, the bulletin said.

It said a total of 6,745 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 6,301 tested negative, while reports in 32 cases are awaited.

There are 83 active cases in the city now and six persons have so far died due to the virus, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Administrator, UT Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

He directed principal secretary, Health department to issue specific orders regarding self-home quarantine for 14 days for visitors coming from outside of the tri-city (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula).

However, this will not apply to such visitors who spend less than 72 hours in Chandigarh.

The administrator noted that in the recent past, the maximum number of positive cases were those of people coming from outside of the city.

He appealed to people to cooperate with health and police authorities in monitoring the movement and stay of people coming to Chandigarh from outside.

Keeping in view the reports of frequent violation of social distancing norms, it was decided that a special drive should be undertaken to impose on-the-spot fine on such violators, Badnore said.

Chandigarh administration had fixed a fine amount of Rs 500 for spitting in public places and Rs 2,000 for violating home quarantine guidelines among other penalties imposed to check the spread of the virus.

The administrator also ordered the director general of police to ensure regular checking of persons coming to Chandigarh from other states.

Only those persons, who have registered themselves with the administration's website, will be allowed to enter Chandigarh, he said.

