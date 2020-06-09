India News | 5 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, Total Tally 127

Kohima, Jun 9 (PTI) Five people, all returnees from other states, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 127.

Of the 333 samples examined since Monday, five have tested positive, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

"Four are from a Dimapur quarantine centre and another from a Kohima centre," he said.

The number of active cases in Nagaland currently stands at 117. Ten people have recovered so far.

All active patients are undergoing treatment at dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, Phom said.

Meanwhile, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, Dr Nyan Kikon, clarified that four and not five people had tested positive for the disease on Monday.

One person's sample was collected twice for examination, leading to confusion, he said.

Dimapur has reported the maximum number of cases in the state at 100, followed by Kohima at 21, Tuensang at five, and Peren at one, the health department said.

