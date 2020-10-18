Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): At least five Naxals, including three women cadres were killed on Sunday in an encounter with the Maharashtra police in Gyarapatti area of Gadchiroli district.

The anti-Naxal Operation was executed by Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhausaheb Dhole.

Also Read | Schools to Reopen in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim From Tomorrow; Here Are The Key Guidelines.

"The C60 soldiers opened fire at Naxals while the Naxals retaliated. C60 soldiers were successful in killing five Naxalites. The anti-Naxal operation has been intensified in the area. Those killed include two men and three women," police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)