Majuli (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): At least five one-horned rhinos strayed out of Kaziranga National Park and created panic among local villagers in Assam's river island district Majuli on Wednesday.

The rhinos have taken shelter in different locations in Majuli for the last couple of days and are currently moving in and around the villages in the district.

Nripen Bhuyan, a Forest staff of Majuli district said that five rhinos of Kaziranga National Park strayed into Majuli.

"Out of five rhinos, one rhino is now taking shelter at the Kerela Chapori area. Last night the rhino was roaming at Major Chapori, Malaya Chapori, Kuli Chapori. Five rhinos entered into Majuli and two out of five have now been moving towards West side," Bhuyan further said.

Earlier in January, a 50-year-old was killed in a rhino attack in the district. (ANI)

