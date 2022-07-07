Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Five members of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) were arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating up some teachers and staff members of DAV Inter College in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

According to Civil Line police station SHO Santosh Kumar Singh, a group of RLD supporters reached the college and protested over some students being denied admission. They also allegedly beat up some teachers and staff members of the college.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 29-Year-Old Teacher Rapes, Impregnates Class 10 Student in Osmanabad; Arrested.

A case was registered against 15 people under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) among others, the police officer said.

Five of the accused have been arrested, including former state president of the RLD's student wing Sudhir Bharti, the police said.

Also Read | Goa Monsoon Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Next 24 Hours; Schools Partially Shut for Two Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)